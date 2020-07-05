Clovis East alum DeChambeau wins 6th career PGA Tour event

Bryson DeChambeau pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 10th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Mich. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes on Sunday in Detroit. It is his first PGA Tour victory of the season and sixth PGA Tour victory of his career.

Back in the winner’s circle. 🏆 @B_DeChambeau has won the @RocketClassic. It’s his sixth TOUR victory and fourth straight season with a win. pic.twitter.com/UW3XqLTzty — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2020

DeChambeau, who shot a 7-under 65 in his final round to finish at -23, has now finished in the top ten in his last seven starts on tour.

The valley product bulked up during the coronavirus pandemic, transforming his body by gaining 20 pounds. His new physique helped him with his power off the tee, recording an average driving distance this weekend of 350.6 yards.

