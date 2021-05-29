Clovis dethrones Central; Sanger wins back-to-back valley championships

Friday night featured the Division I and Division II boys soccer valley championships.

In DI, Clovis hosted two-time defending valley champions Central. It was scoreless until senior Zander Lopez scored off of a header in the 69th minute, the assist was by Jesus Ponce.

Ten minutes later, Lopez scored his second goal to make it 2-0 in the 79th minute.

Central would score a late goal, but Clovis would go on and win 2-1 to dethrone the two-time champions. This is the Cougars’ third valley title in program history, first since 2017.

In the DII matchup, Sanger was looking to defend its section title with a win over Tulare Union. It was tied 2-2 in overtime, but after a penalty in the box, Apaches’ Julio Hernandez scored the game-winning goal off of a PK. Sanger would win 3-2 in OT and become back-to-back valley champions.