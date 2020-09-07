Clovis Crossfire ’04 is stacked with next-level talent

CLOVIS, Calif. — The ’04 girls Clovis Crossfire team has been playing together for years.

“It’s been the best team I’ve ever played on,” explained Logan Nidy, a junior forward.

Last year, the team won the NPL U-15 Champions League and finished as NPL Finals National runners-up after falling short in penalty kicks.

“We did come out second, but our team definitely got closer together and we did the best we could and gave it our all,” Nidy said.

Now the team has to concentrate on the present and the future.

Practice looks and feels different due to COVID-19. “We were excited at least when we got the green light to come out and begin training in an individualized basis,” said Erik Farfan, Clovis Crossfire’s head coach. “We do our best as coaches we’re adapting to the situation, the players have to adapt to the situation.”

“It’s been hard having to adjust to not being able to scrimmage or not being able to pass to each other,” said Alyssa Wheeler, a junior midfielder. “We’re still able to get work on our own and get touches in, so that’s still good.”

“It’s definitely been difficult,” added Nidy. “You have to do what you can do to stay in shape and to get touches on the ball and at least do what you can to get into your soccer rhythm.”

Although it’s not an ideal situation, the team is making the most of it. Especially in the college recruiting world.

Almost all of the ’04 Clovis Crossfire players were contacted by college coaches from across the county. Not one, but two players have already made their verbal commitments.

Logan Nidy, a junior at Buchanan, committed to play at San Diego State and Alyssa Wheeler, a junior at Clovis North, has committed to play at UC Irvine.

“I went to one of their first ID camps and I’ve just been staying in touch,” explained Wheeler on her commitment. “I was really excited to get a call from them on June 15th, so that was really exciting.”

Nidy was excited as well and put a lot of thought into her college choice.

“It was a hard decision because you don’t want to take too much to commit and you definitely don’t want to take no time at all,” explained Nidy. “It was a lot of thinking and prayer and thought, and after all of that reflection, I knew it was the right decision for me.”

“We’re so happy and excited for those two girls,” Farfan said. “We’re excited to see what opportunities present themselves for the rest of the team.”

They are confident that there will be more commitments on the way.

“Oh definitely,” Nidy said. “Our team is filled with lots of talent, and I know every single person on this team has an opportunity to play at the next level.”