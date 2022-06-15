FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 68th annual City-County all-star football game is just a couple of days away. It is a game that City head coach Eric Brown knows quite well.



“So I played in this game in ’06,” smiled Brown. “So this game means a lot to me.”

The former Clovis West and Fresno State linebacker just finished his first season as the head coach of the Golden Eagles program. He knows this game is an all-star game in name only.



“I know other all-star games, they’re in flags and not really playing real football,” says Brown.

There will be real football here.



And if the pregame comments from the City players are any indication, it will feature of bunch of guys really wanting to win.



“I’m just gonna go out there and ball out, and put up five touchdowns,” said Bullard wide receiver Jalyn Utendahl. “I’m calling five, 70-0 blowout (over County).”



“I’m just saying, ‘County if you’re watching this, it’s over for you guys. City boys are up,'” added Edison running back Myles Lee, also with a smile on his face.

More than anything, this game, which dates back nearly seven decades, is a celebration of high school football here in the central valley.



“It’s pretty cool. I’ve been playing against these guys (his City teammates) for a couple years now, and it’ll be cool to be on the same team with them for a little bit,” said Clovis North offensive lineman Adam Gerena.

“I’m just looking forward to scoring touchdowns, and celebrating because we get to celebrate,” said Bullard two-way star Jayden Davis, who will be playing at Fresno State in the fall. “So you’re gonna get a lot of different things from me for sure.”

Which has Brown excited about what will happen on Friday, when the two teams square off at 8:05 pm at McLane Stadium.

“Really out here at practice, it feels like a college practice,” said Brown. “You get out here on Friday, and hopefully it feels like a college football game.”

Tickets to Friday’s game are $13 dollars.