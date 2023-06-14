FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is all about bragging rights on Friday night in the 69th annual City-County All-Star Football Game, and neither team currently has them as last year’s game ended in a tie.

The previous year, 2021, was won by the County. The last win for the City was in 2019 (pre-COVID).

“Playing in this game and coaching this game are two different perspectives, but a lot of energy watching these guys come together,” said Mike Stamps, the head football coach at Edison High School who is the City’s head coach this year.

Stamps is also an alumnus of the City-County game.

“It means a lot to be a part of it because that means you’re an all-star, one of the top players in the city,” said Edison quarterback Ya’J Vance. “To be a part of it means very much.”

The City-County All-Star Football Game is a tradition that goes back to 1955, the first year the game was played at Ratcliffe Stadium. The County won, 7-6.

The 2023 game, the 69th annual, is on Friday at McLane High School. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.

“It’s just nice to be able to go out and play one more Friday night with my brothers I’ve been playing with my whole career,” said Clovis West quarterback Ryan Markarian.