CIF State Basketball Championships canceled; Hanford team was scheduled to play

FILE – St. Francis forward Jason Gallo, right, goes to the floor for the ball against Rolling Hills Prep forward Brendon Green during second half of the boys CIF Division V high school basketball championship game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has canceled its remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games due to coronavirus fears, the organization said Thursday.

The cancellations include regional finals scheduled for Thursday and the CIF State finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Effective Immediately – The California Interscholastic Federation ("CIF") has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games. Full Details Here: https://t.co/yHtGCLVb0n — CIF State (@CIFState) March 12, 2020

This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes. While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else. We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships. The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation. Ron Nocetti, CIF Executive Director

Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford was scheduled to play for a state championship on Saturday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday games at Golden 1 Center will have refunds available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online via ticketmaster.com, refunds will be processed automatically, Nocetti said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.