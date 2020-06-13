CIF sets July 20th deadline for determining Fall sports

There’s been a lot of questions as to whether or not high school sports here in California will be played this Fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

The CIF released a statement on Friday saying:

“As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall Sports will continue as currently scheduled. The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20th that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.”

To read the full CIF statement visit: https://cifstate.org/covid-19/6.12.20_release