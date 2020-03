The CIF released a statement saying “The CIF is conferring with its executive officers and will be issuing a statement by 9am on Thursday, March 12th, regarding the status of the remainder of the CIF State Championship Basketball Tournament.”

The Sierra Pacific girls is the only team from the Central Valley that advanced to the State Title game this weekend. The Golden Bears are scheduled to play Lancaster at 10am in the D4 state championship on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.