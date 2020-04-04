CIF cancels the rest of the 2020 spring season

FRESNO, Calif. — The CIF released the following statement pertaining to the 2020 high school spring season:

Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue. As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events.

We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes.

High School baseball and softball teams across the Central Valley played their final game of the 2020 season weeks ago due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Buchanan Bears baseball team finished their abbreviated schedule 9-1, while riding a 7-game win streak

“These kids have been through so much since June with the summer program and the weight program in the fall,” said Brad Fontes, the Buchanan head baseball coach.

“For or our four seniors, it’s hard to kinda put yourself where they’re at because they’re not gonna get a chance to finish what they started. It’s just rough, all the work that they’ve put in and what they were looking forward to doing ends up just getting cut short,” said Fontes.