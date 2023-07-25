FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Copper River Country Club in Fresno is home to an AJGA championship this week. The event began on Tuesday, with Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley shooting a five-under-par 67.

Talley, a 14-year-old, is currently in second place on the girls’ leaderboard after the first round. She is one shot behind Lily Peng from San Ramon, who shot a six-under-par 66.

“I had a bogey-free round, so that takes away a lot of mistakes that could happen in the first round,” said Talley. “Shooting five under, I did the best I could today.”

Asterisk Talley had a great month of June, winning three AJGA events in a row. She is currently ranked No. 5 on the circuit.

“My putting was struggling before these past few tournaments and I think it’s coming around now,” said Talley. “My ball striking has been really good, so putting it together now has all been working out.”

Asterisk Talley will tee off at 8:10 am on Wednesday in Round 2, starting on hole No. 10.