MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – 80 junior golfers representing 30 different states. That is who is in the field for Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Of those 80, seven are returning finalists. That includes Asterisk Talley from Chowchilla.

“I know a little bit more ’cause I’ve been there and it’s a little different from the qualifiers so I know a little bit more than I was when I was nine,” said Talley, who was a national finalist for the first time in 2018.

Four years ago, Asterisk Talley said the best part of her game was chipping. Now, it is driving.

“I’ve just gotten a lot better,” she smiled. “I’m improved with driving way more than I was when I was nine.”

Back then, she averaged about 160 yards off the tee. Now, that number is 215.

“I practiced hard for four years, I guess. So I’ve improved a lot,” she said. “I want to have fun, but I also want to win.”