FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was 105 degrees in Fresno on Saturday but that did not stop Jaylon Johnson from hosting his first-ever youth football camp at Central High School.

Johnson, a defensive back for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, is a 2017 graduate of Central.

“Just want to really change the culture of the Fresno community, the central valley community, and just keep inspiring kids and inspiring families to push themselves to be great,” he said. “I have a brand name, RARE BREED. So I’m just really about everybody being their rare self, everybody being their true authentic self and striving for greatness at the end of the day.”

Approximately 150 kids attended Jaylon Johnson’s camp on Saturday, which was open to anyone in grades 5-8.