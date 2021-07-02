Chase Gallagher to represent The First Tee of Fresno at next week’s John Deere Classic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chase Gallagher has been with The First Tee of Fresno for about six years. Next week, he gets to attend a PGA Tour event: the John Deere Classic.

“When I’m there I will get a tour of the John Deere company center and all that,” smiled Gallagher, a recent graduate of Clovis North High School who will be attending Reedley College this fall. “I will have media day there, I get to do a practice round with the two other participants who got selected for the opportunity. And I will, of course, have the Pro-Am day.”

Gallagher is one of three teenagers in the country selected for this opportunity. He leaves for the event on Sunday.

