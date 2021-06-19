Championship Saturday in the books

Below are the scores from the SoCal Regional championship basketball games on Saturday.

D 2-A Boys: #5 Central 50, #3 Mater Dei Catholic 67

D 5-A Boys: #7 Washington Union 59, #1 Kingsburg 62

D 5-AA Boys: #2 Sage Creek 73, #1 Roosevelt 54

D 6-AA Boys: #2 Maranatha Christian 48, #1 Fowler 50

D 3-A Girls: #6 Del Norte 62, #5 Buchanan 78

D 4-AA Girls: #8 South Pasadena 34, #2 Roosevelt 48

D 5-AA Girls: #5 Fallbrook 54, #2 Strathmore 63

D 6-AA Girls: #3 Corcoran 61, #1 Victory Christian 57

Below are the scores from the Central Section baseball championships Saturday.

D 3 Baseball: #4 Ridgeview 3, #2 Kerman 2

D 4 Baseball: #3 Washington Union 5, #1 Minarets 3

