Championship Saturday in the books

Below are the scores from the SoCal Regional championship basketball games on Saturday.
D 2-A Boys: #5 Central 50, #3 Mater Dei Catholic 67
D 5-A Boys: #7 Washington Union 59, #1 Kingsburg 62
D 5-AA Boys: #2 Sage Creek 73, #1 Roosevelt 54
D 6-AA Boys: #2 Maranatha Christian 48, #1 Fowler 50
D 3-A Girls: #6 Del Norte 62, #5 Buchanan 78
D 4-AA Girls: #8 South Pasadena 34, #2 Roosevelt 48
D 5-AA Girls: #5 Fallbrook 54, #2 Strathmore 63
D 6-AA Girls: #3 Corcoran 61, #1 Victory Christian 57
Below are the scores from the Central Section baseball championships Saturday.
D 3 Baseball: #4 Ridgeview 3, #2 Kerman 2
D 4 Baseball: #3 Washington Union 5, #1 Minarets 3