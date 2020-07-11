Central’s Xavier Worthy chooses Michigan

FRESNO, Calif. — At 1 pm PT on Friday, over 800 people tuned into Xavier Worthy’s Instagram Live as the Central standout wide receiver announced his college commitment.

Last month, Worthy released his top six schools: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.

Worthy chose Michigan.

“I really knew Michigan was my school a couple weeks ago,” Worthy said. “Me and my mom talked about it last week told her I wanted to commit on the 10th, so we just made it happen.”

Worthy’s mom, Nicky, held a small gathering with family and close friends for support as Xavier made his big announcement.

Worthy says Michigan will hopefully be the avenue that he needs to get to the NFL.

“Just having a chance to play football at the next level and having a chance to make it to the next level after college,” Worthy explained.

The Wolverines will be getting lots of speed and versatility. According to MaxPreps, Worthy had more than 1,300 all-purpose yards with 16 touchdowns last season for the Central Grizzlies, a team that won the 2019 Division 1-AA state championship.