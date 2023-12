PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In CVC’s third appearance at a state title game, they are finally victorious. The Cavaliers skid past Los Gatos 45-42 to secure the CIF State Division 2-A title.

“This team is so cohesive. They love each other. If there was going to be a team to do it, it would be this team” said CVC head football coach Mason Hughes.

The Cavaliers are the first football team in Visalia to win a state championship.