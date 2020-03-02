Central Section slighted in state playoff brackets

FRESNO, Calif. — After two days of Valley Championships at Selland Arena, we now know the state playoff seedings, and the Central Section wasn’t shown a ton of respect.

Exhibit A: Memorial.

The boys team just beat Clovis West for the Open Division Valley title, but the Panthers get the 13-seed in Division I and have to travel to the 4-seed, De La Salle. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, are the 8-seed and get to host a game against Vanden, out of Fairfield.

Another surprise was the Clovis East boys. They just won the Division I Valley Championship, but were placed in D-II as the 8-seed.

On the girls side, no surprise with Clovis West being placed in the Open Division. The Golden Eagles won their 8th straight Valley title and grab a first-round bye with the 3-seed.

In Division IV, the highest seed from the Valley is Hanford, a team that didn’t make it to Selland. The Bullpups are the 3-seed, higher than both Caruthers and Sierra Pacific, who played for the D-IV Valley Championship on Saturday.