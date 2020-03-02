Central Section slighted in state playoff brackets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — After two days of Valley Championships at Selland Arena, we now know the state playoff seedings, and the Central Section wasn’t shown a ton of respect.

Exhibit A: Memorial.

The boys team just beat Clovis West for the Open Division Valley title, but the Panthers get the 13-seed in Division I and have to travel to the 4-seed, De La Salle. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, are the 8-seed and get to host a game against Vanden, out of Fairfield.

Another surprise was the Clovis East boys. They just won the Division I Valley Championship, but were placed in D-II as the 8-seed.

On the girls side, no surprise with Clovis West being placed in the Open Division. The Golden Eagles won their 8th straight Valley title and grab a first-round bye with the 3-seed.

In Division IV, the highest seed from the Valley is Hanford, a team that didn’t make it to Selland. The Bullpups are the 3-seed, higher than both Caruthers and Sierra Pacific, who played for the D-IV Valley Championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast