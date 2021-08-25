Central High varsity football game moved to Koligian Stadium due to bad air quality in Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central High School varsity football team will be playing this week’s game in Fresno instead of traveling out of state.

On Wednesday night, Central Unified officials announced that Friday’s game against Damon Ranch High School has now been moved to Koligian Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at Damon Ranch’s stadium in Reno but was moved due to the bad air quality in Nevada.

Tickets are only being sold to parents of varsity football players and cheerleaders and are being limited to 6 per family.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. at Koligian Stadium.