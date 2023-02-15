Watch highlights of Central’s 53-30 win over Roosevelt, and Caruthers’ 68-47 win over Arroyo Grande on Tuesday night in the first round of the Division I Central Section playoffs.

Here is the rest of the Tuesday night scoreboard in girls basketball:

Division I – First Round

#8 Caruthers def. #9 Arroyo Grande 68-47

#5 Central def. #12 Roosevelt 53-30

#6 San Joaquin Memorial def. #11 Nipomo 89-36

#10 Clovis East def. #7 Righetti 64-44



Division I – Quarterfinals (Thursday)

#8 Caruthers at #1 Clovis West

#5 Central at #4 Buchanan

#6 Memorial at #3 St. Joseph

#10 Clovis East at #2 Clovis



Division II – First Round



#1 Orcutt def. #16 Bakersfield 75-48

#9 Sierra def. #8 Golden Valley 48-42

#5 El Diamante def. #12 Shafter 66-47

#4 Tehachapi def. #13 Clovis North 62-39

#3 Sierra Pacific def. #14 Mission Prep 70-50

#6 Liberty-Bakersfield def. #11 Mcfarland 71-48

#7 Mission Oak def. #10 Sanger 60-57

#2 Monache def. #15 Edison 56-30



Division III – First Round



#1 Bakersfield Christian def. #16 Kingsburg 60-42

#8 Bullard def. #9 Dinuba 52-26

#12 Ridgeview def. #5 Paso Robles 58-36

#4 Fresno def. #13 San Luis Obispo 29-26

#3 Hanford def. #14 West 60-53

#11 Kerman def. #6 Madera South 45-37

#7 Lemoore def. #10 Morro Bay 50-43



Division IV – First Round



#1 Immanuel def. #16 Justin Garza 56-24

#8 Cabrillo def. #9 Selma 45-37

#12 Tulare Union def. #5 North 46-36

#4 Garces def. #13 Independence 52-42

#3 Corcoran def. #14 Madera 47-35

#6 Lompoc def. #11 Taft 39-27

#10 Hoover def. #7 Santa Maria 54-38

#2 Mira Monte def. #15 Golden West 62-51



Division V – First Round



#1 Farmersville def. #16 Yosemite 52-17

#8 Arvin def. #9 Cesar Chavez 58-54

#5 Rosamond def. #12 East Bakersfield 43-36

#4 Coalinga def. #13 Bishop Union 48-29

#3 Fowler def. #14 Desert 52-51

#11 Washington Union def. #6 Kern Valley 58-53

#10 Reedley def. #7 Mendota 52-41

#2 Fresno Christian def. #15 Templeton 52-35



Division VI – First Round

#1 Strathmore def. #16 Minarets 54-21

#8 Orosi def. #9 Boron 42-36

#5 Lindsay def. #12 Kings Christian 55-25

#13 Summit def. #4 Lone Pine 37-22

#3 Foothill def. #14 Avenal 58-25

#6 Parlier def. #11 Firebaugh 39-30

#10 Santa Ynez def. #7 Kennedy 41-29

#2 Matilda Torres def. #15 Tranquillity 63-26