FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There isn’t just one word that can be used to describe Jack Hannah. Or, maybe there is?

“Jack was an all-around cowboy,” said long-time friend Tony Garcia.

He always wanted to be a cowboy.

Later in life, when he, his brother and his nephew were making music as the Sons of the San Joaquin, Jack Hannah always corrected people that is was cowboy music, not country music.

“He lived the songs that he wrote, you know? And that was important to him,” said Garcia. “Was he an athlete? Heck yeah. Heck of an athlete.”

One who played minor league baseball after a successful college career at Fresno State. Then he became a coach, and he won more than 300 games at Hoover High School.

And two section championships.

“Coach Hannah was a wonderful person,” said Bobby O’Brien, who played for him at Hoover in the late 1960’s. “He was a great coach and a great mentor. I learned a lot from him about life and everything else.”

Added Ron Dunn, who also played for Hannah and then went on to play in the major leagues for parts of two seasons, “”You know, he was a spiritual man. He didn’t push that upon us, but we could tell that he really trusted in God and believed in God. And so we just tried to be the best people that we could be and try to pass it onto other people. I have learned that throughout the years and at my age now that you just gotta me a good person.

“And that’s what he instilled in me, anyway.”