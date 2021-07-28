CBS Sports Mock Draft has Jalen Green projected to go No. 2 overall

Thursday night we’ll know which NBA team Jalen Green will play for. The former San Joaquin Memorial star is projected to be a top two draft pick, which would make him the highest pick in any sports who’s from the Fresno area. Former Bullard star Aarie McDonald was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Draft.

CBS Sports Mock Draft has Jalen Green going second to the Houston Rockets, behind Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Detroit Pistons.

Kyle Boone, a CBS Sports writer explains why he thinks Green will go top two on Thursday:

“He’s a dazzling talent. Really kind of a unique prospect in a lot of ways. He averaged 18 points per game at a professional league last season shooting 37 percent from three. Guys his age don’t really do that type of stuff and so that to me is the special combination that he brings to the table that teams are really excited about.”

The NBA Draft starts at 5pm PT on Thursday, July 29th.