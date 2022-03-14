FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to a post Monday on Twitter from Haley Cavinder, the twins will be taking their talents to another school.

In the tweet, Cavinder said that they want to thank Fresno State fans for supporting them over the last three years.

“We have grown so much as people and players at Fresno, making this not an easy decision,” the post from Haley Cavinder said. “Hanna and I have decided to enter our name into the transfer portal to continue our basketball career somewhere else.

In December, World Wrestling Entertainment announced the Cavinders would be part its first-ever program to develop new superstars and to allow collegiate athletes to benefit from the company while continuing their college careers.

In January it was reported that the sisters co-founded “Baseline Team,” a company currently focused on unisex basketball streetwear.