FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Women’s Basketball stars, Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced their intention to transfer to the University of Miami Thursday via a tweet.

The sisters originally announced they were entering the transfer portal on March 14.

“We have grown so much as people and players at Fresno, making this not an easy decision, Hanna and I have decided to enter our name into the transfer portal to continue our basketball career somewhere else.” Haley Cavinder said in their original announcement.

The Miami Hurricances Women’s Basketball Twitter account confirmed the announcement with a tweet of their own.

Haley Cavinder made the Mountain West All-Conference Team for the 2021-2022 season. Both Haley and Hanna made the 2020-2021 season All-Conference team, and Haley was named Player of the Year.

Back in December World Wrestling Entertainment announced the Cavinders would be part of its first-ever program to develop new superstars while allowing athletes to continue their college careers.

In January it was reported that the sisters co-founded “Baseline Team,” a company currently focused on unisex basketball streetwear.