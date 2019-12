Friday night featured three Central Valley teams playing in Regional Bowl games. In Division 1-AA, the Central Grizzlies topped Oak Ridge, 38-32, to advance to the State Championship. They'll play Sierra Canyon at Cerritos College in Norwalk. Kickoff is set for 7pm on Friday, December 13th.

Meanwhile, in Division 4-AA, Selma fell to Highland 42-29 and finish the season 11-3.