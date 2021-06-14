Can Bryson DeChambeau defend his U.S. Open title this week?

Did you know there were 9,069 entries accepted by the USGA for this year’s U.S. Open? That is the eighth-highest total in history!

Of course, the number of golfers in the field will be much lower: 156. That is a combination of those who are exempt, and those who made it through qualifying.

On Sunday, they all want to be Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau, a former standout at Clovis East High School, is the golfer who won last year’s U.S. Open. He shot a three-under-par 67 in the final round to finish the week as the only golfer in red numbers (-6).

By winning the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win an NCAA individual title, a U.S. Amateur and a U.S. Open.

The last golfer to defend his U.S. Open title is the golfer with whom DeChambeau is currently feuding: Brooks Koepka.

