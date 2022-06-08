FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The National Premier League finals and the National Cup are two prestigious club soccer tournaments that are taking place next month in Denver, Colorado.

California Odyssey will play in both of them.

“This is my fifth year with the team and this is the farthest we’ve been,” said center back Kaylob Walker. “Getting the opportunity to play not only our state cup championship, but the championship for our league, it’s a great feeling.”

California Odyssey is a team that is based in the central valley, with players from Fresno, Clovis, Madera and Visalia. It has only lost one game the entire season.

“I think what makes us so good is our chemistry, our bond that we have together not just on the field but off of it, too,” says midfielder Jesus Ponte.

Adds head coach Santiago Aguilera, “that’s a coach’s dream to win either state cup or champions league, which is the National Premier League. This year we won both, so it’s an amazing accomplishment for these boys.”