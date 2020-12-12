Bulldog women score 90 without MW preseason player of the year

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State senior forward Maddi Utti missed her first game as a Bulldog on Friday against Saint Mary’s. After the game, head coach Jaime White didn’t elaborate much on why she sat out, all she said was that Utti “will be back.”

With Utti sidelined, other Bulldogs had to step up. There were four ‘Dogs that finished in double figures to help Fresno State beat Saint Mary’s, 90-71.

Hanna Cavinder finished with a game-high 21 points, 16 of those in the second half. Haley Cavinder had 19 points with seven rebounds, Aly Gamez added 16 points and Keely Brown chipped in a season-high 12 points.

Fresno State improves to 3-2 on the season and will hit the road to face the San Francisco Dons on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2pm PT.

