Bulldog women win outright MW title; Fresno State men fall short to Utah State at home

Leading for more than 38 minutes on Saturday, Fresno State secured the Mountain West outright title with a 79-61 win over Utah State at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It was the 14th straight win for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State held a near 14-percent difference from the field, shooting 48.4 percent overall.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State men’s basketball team lost 71-59 to the defending Mountain West champion Utah State Aggies on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State (9-17, 5-10 Mountain West) rallied back on multiple occasions from double-digit deficits, but couldn’t close down the stretch against an experienced Aggie squad.