Bulldog women improve to perfect 11-0 in MW play with another comeback win

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — While last weekend’s win at Boise State came with the Fresno State taking the lead with a few minutes left, the Bulldogs waited until the final minute on Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena, stunning a crowd of more than 5,000 as they close the game on a 10-0 run to notch their 10th straight win. The Bulldogs moved to 18-4 on the year and 11-0 in conference play.
 
With 14 points in the first quarter, and another 10 in the fourth, Haley Cavinder scored a career-high 31 points to break her own record for the most points in a game by a Bulldog freshman. Cavinder also tallied six assists and five steals.
 
While the trio of Aly Gamez, Maddi Utti and Hanna Cavinder combined for a 11 points in the first half as Fresno State trailed by 10, the three put up 32 in the second as the ‘Dogs secured yet another come-from-behind win. Gamez totaled 16 points and nine rebounds for the second straight game while Utti posted her eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Hanna added 13 points.

