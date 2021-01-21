Bulldog women dominate Boise State by 35 points

FRESNO, Calif. — Near the end of the game, Aunjona James took the court for Fresno State and put the exclamation point on a dominating performance by the Bulldogs over Mountain West rival Boise State.

James is a former San Joaquin Memorial star who had to redshirt her freshman year due to a season-ending knee injury.

She entered the game late in the 4th quarter, but she was able to show off her handling and scored her first points as a Bulldog. That bucket had the entire Fresno State bench on its feet.

Fresno State ended up beating Boise State by 35 points, 92-57. Sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder finished with a game-high 19 points, while her twin sister, Haley, had 15 points.

Another notable is senior Bree Delaney. She went 4-4 from long range and finished with 12 points in just 12 minutes of play.

Fresno State and Boise State will wrap up their 2-game series at the Save Mart Center on Saturday at 2pm PT.

