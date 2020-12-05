Bulldog women bounce back vs. Colorado State

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women were able to bounce back less than 24 hours later in game two against Colorado State winning 78-74. The Bulldogs are now 2-2 overall, 1-1 in Mountain West play.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder each contributed 19 points, while Maddi Utti added 16 and Aly Gamez had 10 points. Haley Cavinder and Aly Gamez both recorded double-doubles.

“We shot better tonight, did better from the three, but also really had an urgency to attack,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “We had two kids with double doubles and that’s what you got to do to beat good teams.”

“We did this last year too,” added Fresno State sophomore guard Haley Cavinder. “We just always stayed composed at the end of the close games. I think we all came with experience from last season so we knew just to get it done and close out the game.”

Fresno State will play again next Friday at home against Saint Mary’s at 5pm PT.