Bulldog Stadium welcomes back fans for 2021 football season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State Bulldogs kicked off their season Saturday at home against UCONN.

Fresno State Athletics says there are no capacity restrictions at all outdoor sporting events. For fans, it’s a return to normal.

“Life begins, football season is here,” said lifelong fan Harry Gaykian. “There’s excitement in the air, people get together, it’s a really great time.”

Gaykian tailgated before Saturday’s game with his friend Jim Winton. Both have been tailgating at Bulldog games since the late 1950s. Both are members of the Bulldog Foundation, a nonprofit supporting student-athletes on and off the field. Winton says going to Fresno State football games is an important tradition for him, and it has been exciting watching the program grow into a stepping stone for future NFL players.

“Comradery and all the great fun we have and watching good football,” Winton said. “Fresno state has been the sleeping giant you might say all these years.”

As far as pandemic concerns go, Bulldog Stadium is encouraging everyone to wear face coverings while attending games regardless of vaccination status. The stadium is not requiring proof of vaccination.

Whether it’s current students, alumni, or Fresno natives, football fans returning to Bulldog Stadium Saturday is widely celebrated.

“You know it’s a beautiful moment seeing everyone here, everyone here supporting the Bulldogs,” said tailgating fan Mitchell Cameron. Cameron says he is a Fresno native, and while Fresno State is not his alma mater, he says Bulldog football games have always been a part of his life.

“I went to Cal Poly, but I’m a Bulldog at heart.”