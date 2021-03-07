Bulldog Insider feature: Maddi Utti

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Maddi Utti is in her fourth season at Fresno State and has shined on the court.

“She’s been a leader on this team, and she’s such a hard worker in practice and in games,” said Fresno State women’s basketball coach Jaime White. “She’s just a really valuable part of our team.”

Last year, Utti was named Mountain West Player of the Year. She also entered rare air by joining the 1,000-point club.

Utti also ranks fourth in program history in career field goals made, rebounds and double-doubles.

“Since I’ve been here going on seven years now, Maddi is probably one of two players that has gotten better consistently every year,” said White.

With college athletes getting an extra year of eligibility, Utti is unsure of whether or not she will be back for another season.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” she said. “I haven’t decided exactly what I’m doing after the season is over and we don’t know when the season is over. So I’m just waiting to make a decision.”

Utti and the Bulldogs will be bringing experience to the Mountain West Tournament this week. Last year, they made it to the title game before falling to Boise State in overtime.

Coming up just short of their first Mountain West Tournament Championship in seven years.

“We are definitely motivated to not only beat Boise, but win the whole thing,” said Utti. “The regular season didn’t go necessarily the way that we wanted it to and so we definitely have more fire going into the tournament.”