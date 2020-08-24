Bulldog Insider feature: Triston “Murf” Gray

MADERA, Calif. — Triston Gray is a junior shortstop and right-handed pitcher at Madera South. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and he’s still growing.

“He comes back every summer and just gets taller and taller. It’s scary,” jokes Madera South head baseball coach, Alan Sandoval.

Scary for opposing teams.

However, before we get any further, Triston would prefer if you called him “Murf.”

“It’s just a nickname I got when I was little, about 3 years old,” explained Murf. “I came out of the womb, I was real pale and Like Mike had just came out, the movie with Calvin Cambridge, that’s where I got it from.”

“It’s spelled M-U-R-F, and I would always spell it M-U-R-P-H,” Sandoval said. “Then I think his freshman year he said that ‘no, it’s ‘M-U-R-F’.”

Murf was offered a scholarship to play baseball at Fresno State, and it didn’t take long for him to commit to the Bulldogs.

“My mom was actually proud while they were talking to me about giving me the offer because she just saw the look on my face, she knew that Fresno State was the right fit,” explained Murf. “They were telling me, ‘we really want you and this is where you belong, a valley kid, you can do great things’ and right from there, I was like this is gonna work.”

“Once Fresno State called, it’s always been his dream school,” Sandoval explained. “Anybody that grows up in the Central Valley, ya know, you dream about playing Friday nights at Beiden Field and under the lights.”

So what can Fresno State look forward to once he does suit up for the Diamond ‘Dogs in a couple of years?

“If you throw a strike, he’s gonna hit it, if you throw him a fastball, he’s gonna crush it,” Sandoval said. “He’s a competitor and he’s not gonna let you beat him.”

When Murf is in the batter’s box, he’s only thinking about one thing. Don’t strike out.

“That’s the number one thing in my head,” explained Murf. “That really clears my mind. When I’m thinking don’t strike out, it’s like okay, I just battle everything. I get a pitch that I like and just give it a drive.”

Murf also made program history. He becomes the first Division I baseball commit to come out of Madera South.

“It can completely change a program, it changes the reputation of a program,” Sandoval said. “It changes the players around him. When you have a player at that caliber, kids are competitive, they want to rise to that level or get as close as possible.”

For Murf, it still feels like a dream.

“It feels unreal, but at the end of the day it’s real,” said Murf. “A lot of people look at you from when you’re young and say ‘this kid has talent, but it’s Madera, he can’t go anywhere.’ But ya know, just to prove them wrong that I can go somewhere, it’s really appreciating.”