Bulldog Insider feature: A look back at Ronnie Rivers’ career

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers was a two-star recruit out of Freedom High School in the Bay Area. He wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school, but head coach Jeff Tedford believed in him and offered him a scholarship.

Rivers had big shoes to fill since his dad, Ron, is one of Fresno State’s all-time running back greats. Ronnie, though, has also joined the list of Bulldog greats.

Rivers started five of the Bulldogs’ six games during his freshman year. However, he injured his elbow midseason and that sidelined him. Rivers did return, and he ended up making two more starts in 2017.

His seven starts were the most for a true freshman running back at Fresno State since Calvin Scruggs in 1984.

Ronnie Rivers recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game at San Jose State on October 7th, and ran for a couple of touchdowns. On November 18th at Wyoming, Rivers had his first career receiving touchdown, which helped the Bulldogs beat the Cowboys, 13-7, and clinch a berth in the Mountain West championship game.

The ‘Dogs, however, would fall to Boise State in that game, 17-14.

The following year, during spring ball, Rivers suffered a foot injury. He was expected to miss a portion, if not the entire, 2018 season. He ended up playing most of that season: eleven games.

Fresno State went 12-2 overall in 2018 and Rivers scored a team-high 13 touchdowns. One of the most memorable ones happened during the Mountain West title game at Boise State, when he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat the Broncos, 19-16.

However, that wasn’t the end.

Fresno State had one more game left in 2018, against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Rivers put up 286 all-purpose yards with a pair of touchdowns, and was also named the game’s most valuable player.

Ronnie Rivers started all 12 games his junior year, in 2019. He was ranked 19th in the nation in total touchdowns, with 16, and he led the Mountain West in that category. He had four 100-yard rushing games that year, despite the fact the Bulldogs as a team struggled, going just 4-8.

And then came 2020.

With spring ball canceled, summer camp canceled and fall camp delayed, the Bulldogs didn’t play their first game until October 24th against Hawai’i. Ronnie Rivers scored the first touchdown of the 2020 season with a 7-yard run. It came in a loss, though, as Fresno State fell to Hawai’i, 34-19.

The very next week, Fresno State turned things around against Colorado State. Rivers found the end zone three times, and the ‘Dogs picked up their first win of the season, 38-17.

“All he’s done is continue to deliver and give it everything he has here at Fresno State,” explained head coach Kalen DeBoer during the postgame press conference. “This place I know is special to him, not just because what he’s done, but what his dad’s done and his family.”

The Bulldogs hit the road to take on UNLV in their next game and Rivers had a career outing.

He scored four touchdowns against the Rebels, moving into second place in program history in total touchdowns with 43. He passed Robbie Rouse and Ryan Mathews with that performance.

“Ever since I was little, I always told my dad that I wanted to come here and break records,” Rivers said after the UNLV game. “So just being able to do a little bit of that is amazing.”

Fresno State would then travel to Utah State where the senior put up 183 total yards of offense and scored a touchdown, tying Anthony Daigle for the most career touchdowns in program history with 44. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs’ next two games against San Jose State and San Diego State were canceled.

So it would be three weeks before the ‘Dogs would play again.

They traveled to Reno to take on Nevada in early December. In the third quarter, out of the ‘Wildcat,’ Rivers’ biggest play of the game went for 66 yards and a touchdown. However, there was a penalty on the play so it did not count.

Also, Rivers got hurt on that play.

He left the game with a lower leg injury, finishing the night with 107 total yards and no touchdowns.

Entering the regular season finale against New Mexico, Rivers and Daigle were still tied for the most touchdowns in Fresno State history with 44.

Ronnie Rivers did did suit up against the Lobos, but clearly he was still bothered by that leg injury. He only had one carry for a loss of a yard, and no touchdowns.

Because of the shortened season, Ronnie Rivers will have an opportunity to return to Fresno State and play one more year for the Bulldogs. He could also choose to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, which would end his collegiate career.