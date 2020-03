Sports Central’s Julia Lopez had a one-on-one FaceTime interview with former Bulldog Mykal Walker. Walker, a Division-II transfer, would become a back-to-back first team all-Mountain West selection at Fresno State.

The topics of the conversation included: Pro Day being canceled, the NFL Combine, the upcoming NFL Draft, how Walker is able to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic and what he wants the Red Wave to know as the draft approaches next month.