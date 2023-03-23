FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In April of 2018, Roy Verduzco earned his 800th win. He was in Year 35 as the boys’ volleyball coach at Bullard High School.

Five years later, he is in Year 40. And now he has 900 wins.

“For me, it’s about the team and their accomplishments,” said Verduzco on Thursday night after earning career win No. 900 as Bullard defeated Reedley, 3-0.

In Roy Verduzco’s 40 years at Bullard, which began in 1984, the Knights have won 30 league titles and seven section championships. He has coached 38 players who have gone on to play college volleyball at the Division I level, and a few have even played professionally.

“For us, it’s about a sense of family and community and we’re very proud to contribute to the Bullard community,” said Verduzco.

Roy Verduzco is California’s all-time wins leader in high school boys volleyball.