FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The next time the Bullard football team takes the field, it will do so without Don Arax on the sideline.

Arax, the program’s head coach for more than two decades, has been “released from his role” with the team, according to a press release from the Fresno Unified School District.

Arax, who is also an alum of the school (Class of 1982), will reportedly continue to be a teacher at Bullard.

Don Arax led the Knights to two section championships, in 2009 and in 2021. This season, Bullard is 1-4 through its first five games.