FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bullard Knights improved to 10-9 with a 64-54 victory over league foe Sanger on Friday night.

At the half, Sanger led 34-30 over Bullard. The Knights scored 17 points in each of the final two quarters to pull away and secure the victory.

Bullard returns to action on Wednesday on the road at Madera South. Sanger continues league play on Wednesday as well at San Joaquin Memorial. Both games are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.