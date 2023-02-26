BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGPE) – What is the definition of a dynasty? How many championships do you have to win in a row?

Whatever the answer is, it is less than seven.

But seven is the number of state titles the Buchanan wrestling team has now won in a row after the Bears earned 244 points at this weekend’s championships in Bakersfield to finish in first place.

What is really impressive is Buchanan did so without having any individual champions.

Buchanan sent 14 wrestlers to state, four of whom made it to the championship round in their respective weight classes (Rocklin Zinklin – 106 lbs, Joseph Toscano – 126 lbs, Sloan Swan – 170 lbs, Kannon Campbell – 220 lbs).

Poway finished in second place with 202.5 points, followed by Gilroy in third place with 194 points.

Clovis, which finished in fourth place (173 points), had one individual champion. Dario Lemus defeated Palm Desert’s Brock Mantanona, 6-3.