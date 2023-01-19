CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Buchanan versus Clovis.

It is a rivalry in any sport, but especially in wrestling where these two schools have combined to win the last eleven state titles.

And it could soon be 12, as both schools are once again ranked in the top 20 nationally.

On Thursday, Buchanan, which is No. 3, hosted No. 19 Clovis. The Bears came out wearing ‘Top Gun’-themed jackets, and then they channeled their inner ‘Maverick.’

They beat the Cougars, 38-18, to improve to 10-0 this season.

“It’s a great rivalry and the atmosphere is insane,” said Kannon Campbell, a 222-pound senior at Buchanan who entered the dual with a record of 23-4. “It’s fun wrestling with my brothers out here, it’s awesome. Every year someone always says, ‘Oh, Buchanan’s falling off.’ But we continue to prove we’re still on top and gonna be on top for probably the next ten years.

“Nothing’s better than beating Clovis.”