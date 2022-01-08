Buchanan wins annual Doc Buchanan Invitational

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The annual Doc Buchanan Invitational returned to the wrestling mats in 2022, after not being contested in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Buchanan won the team title on Saturday night, as it did in 2020 and the year before that, in 2019.

Buchanan finished with 230.5 points, easily holding off Poway (193) and Clovis (150). The Bears had three individual champions: Jack Gioffre (135 lbs), Joseph Martin (185) and Caden Rodgers (223).

Five Buchanan wrestlers advanced to Saturday night’s finals, with Ray Ray Harris (116 lbs) and Michael Gioffre (141) losing in their respective matches.

The Doc Buchanan Invitational is named for the late Floyd ‘Doc’ Buchanan, the first superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District.

