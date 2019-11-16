Buchanan Star Running Back Kendall Milton gets All-American Jersey

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Buchanan High School senior running back Kendall Milton was honored at his high school Friday afternoon, as he was presented with his 2020 All-American Bowl jersey.

Milton is a rare five-star recruit from the Central Valley, who has verbally committed to the University of Georgia. He is one of eleven California athletes selected to play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on KSEE24 at 10 a.m. that day, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Friday at the high school, as part of the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour, Milton was given his all-star jersey, in front of a crowd that included his Buchanan football teammates and several members of his family.

Milton is one of two players from the Fresno area competing in the All-American Bowl this year.

San Joaquin Memorial star receiver Jalen McMillan was also selected to play in the game, and was presented with his jersey at his high school on Thursday.

Milton and Buchanan went 8-2 during the regular season, earning the No. 2 seed in the Division I Central Section playoffs. The Bears host No. 7 Bakersfield in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.