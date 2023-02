BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The state wrestling championships continued on Friday, and Buchanan continues to dominate.

The Bears, who have won six straight state titles, are on their way to No. 7.

They currently have a 25-point lead in the team standings entering the final day of competition, 161.5 to 136.5 over Poway. Buchanan brought 14 wrestlers to state, and seven of them are still in the championship bracket.

Clovis (118 pts) is currently in third place in the team standings.