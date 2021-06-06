Buchanan girls soccer wins first regional championship in program history

CLOVIS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Buchanan girls soccer team beat Cathedral Catholic 4-1 to win its first ever regional championship.

“It’s crazy just to know this is my last game ever playing for Buchanan and just to win it all with my team, my girls, it’s just amazing,” said Buchanan senior Taylor Phillips, who had a goal in the second half.

The Bears finish the season with a 16-4 overall record.

Buchanan junior Logan Nidy, who scored two goals in Saturday’s win, says this title means the world to her.

“Club and high school are two different stories,” explained Nidy. “High school you get to play for your community, you get to play for your school, you get to play for the fans and the crowd, it’s super fun.”

Head coach Jasara Gillette is in her first year at the helm for Buchanan and she’s says her team is young and hungry.

“I think we knew early on that we were young and that we were gonna build and so ending here is the fantasy fairy tale of what we wanted,” Gillette said.