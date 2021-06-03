Buchanan girls soccer beats Downey to advance to DII Regional Championship

CLOVIS, Calif. — The Buchanan girls soccer program has won its fair share of both league and valley titles, but the Bears have never won a regional championship. On Thursday, they took one step closer to making program history after beating Downey 5-1 to advance to the DII Regional Final.

“We dropped the ball in Valley’s, but we came back stronger,” said Buchanan senior forward, Taylor Phillips. “We wanted it more then ever, and now we just, we won it, we came out and gave it everything, and now, I’m gonna get my diploma and we’re gonna bring it on Saturday.”

Jasara Gillette is in her first season as the Buchanan girls head soccer coach and she said this year was going to be a building process since her team is still young.

“They’re hungry, they want one more game, that’s been our theme all year, let’s work for one more game,” Gillette added.

Buchanan will host Cathedral Catholic on Saturday at 5pm in the DII Regional Championship.