Buchanan crowned 51st annual Easter Classic champion

FRESNO, Calif. — The 51st annual Fresno Easter Classic wrapped up on Wednesday night at Clovis West High School with Fresno High taking on Buchanan for the championship.

The Fresno Warriors plated three runs in the first inning, but the Bears were able to answer back with five runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-3.

Buchanan had 13 hits on the night and added five more runs while its pitching staff held the Warriors scoreless after the first inning.

“Fresno High puts on a fantastic tournament,” said Buchanan head baseball coach, Brad Fontes.

“They had to do with modifications this year and they did a heck of a job,” he added. “I tip my cap to their program and how they run the tournament, and be able to compete, it is an honor.”

Buchanan improves to a perfect 5-0 start to the season.

