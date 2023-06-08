CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Brad Fontes has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Buchanan High School. Fontes took over the Bears’ program five years ago, and he had an overall record of 111-23 with the Bears.

“This was the toughest decision he has ever had to make. Life is short and he will be focusing on his ongoing health issues,” wrote his wife, Karen, on Twitter on Wednesday evening.”

In Fontes’ five seasons at Buchanan, the Bears won four TRAC championships and one Central Section Championship (Division I, 2021).