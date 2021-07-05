Bryson DeChambeau’s parents ready for ‘The Match’

(KSEE/KGPE) – Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It will truly be “must-see TV” on Tuesday in Big Sky, Montana.

“I know that Phil and Bryson have this ‘simpatico’ with how they talk, they love to chatter, they love to talk about all kinds of different things,” said Jan DeChambeau, Bryson’s mother, ahead of ‘The Match.’ “I think it’ll be fun because I know my son, and I’m sure he’s got plenty of comments that he’s gonna make.”

DeChambeau, the sixth-ranked golfer in the world and a 2021 Olympian, is the 2020 U.S. Open Champion. He is known for his long drives and for his unique, scientific approach to the game.

“It will be the most watched golf match in a long, long time, if not ever,” said Jon DeChambeau, Bryson’s father. “The crowd they’re bringing it with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers is a great crowd, it’s a football crowd. And a lot of football players play golf.”