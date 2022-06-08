(KGPE) – The PGA Tour visits Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open. However, the bigger story in golf this week is in London where the LIV Golf Invitational Series begins.

That is the league that is funded by the Saudis, and it is a league that will soon include Bryson DeChambeau.

Sports Central confirmed the news that was reported earlier on Wednesday. DeChambeau, the ex-Clovis East standout, becomes the latest in a growing list of major champions to play in this series. Unlike some golfers, however, DeChambeau does not plan to resign his PGA Tour membership.